In brief: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is one of the best entries in the AC franchise. It’s also received an absolute ton of post-launch content and extras, which has helped the game set a record for the series: the first to generate over $1 billion in revenue.

Axios reports that Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot revealed Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s record-breaking revenue during a call with investors yesterday.

Valhalla was always going to make Ubisoft a lot of money. As with other Assassin’s Creed games, there is an entire DLC marketplace worth of items such as weapons, armor, mounts, etc. that can be purchased by players.

It helps that the game is gigantic, requiring well over 100 hours if you want to see and do pretty much everything. There are also the free additions, such as season festivals and the recent crossover missions with Odyssey, ensuring players stick around.

Many of those billion dollars will have come from the game’s two enormous expansions: Wrath of the Druids and The Siege of Paris. They are part of the Season Pass and can also be bought separately, adding many more hours and ways of spending money to the game.

Next month, Ubisoft will see another boost to its AC Valhalla profits when the Dawn of Ragnarök add-on is released. The 40-hour expansion will bring a lot more to the game than its two predecessors, including being able to steal abilities from enemies, allowing a player to, for example, turn into a raven or become immune to an elemental effect.

Ubisoft also announced some stats for its other big games. In the case of Far Cry 6, players spent 45% more time on average in the game than they did with Far Cry 5, while the average playing time for Ubisoft Annecy’s Riders Republic was up 60% compared to the studio’s previous game. Both titles’ player recurring investment (PRI), which is the amount someone spends beyond the initial purchase price, rose. In the case of FC6 vs. FC5, PRI was up 30%.