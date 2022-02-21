In brief: One of the most popular fighting game franchises is about to receive a new entry. Street Fighter 6 has just been announced, and with it comes an in-engine teaser trailer featuring the iconic martial artist Ryu and a redesigned Luke.

Following the success of Street Fighter V, which sold a total of 6.1 million units as of December 31, 2021, Capcom has now announced Street Fighter 6. The fighting game is already in production, but besides that, details about it are scarce.

The publisher posted a teaser trailer with Ryu and Luke in a realistic art style, untypical of Street Fighter games. In addition, it launched the game's official website promising to reveal more details about the upcoming title this summer.

"Capcom is developing the title with the aim of elevating the fighting game genre to a new level in the world of esports while also utilizing its cutting-edge development technology to produce an enthralling game experience," said Haruhiro Tsujimoto, President and COO of Capcom. "Details regarding the game's content and release will be shared at a later date."

With over 35 years of history, Street Fighter titles have become the standard competitive fighting game since the early days of the FGC (Fighting Game Community), starting with Street Fighter II. At of today, Capcom sold 47 million units of Street fighter games worldwide, and with a new entry to the series coming, this number will only increase.

Besides the new Street Fighter game, Capcom also announced Capcom Fighting Collection coming on June 24, 2022. The game consists of a library of 10 classic fighting games published by the Japanese company, including the Darkstalkers series, Red Earth, and Hyper Street Fighter II.

For now, we still don't know which platforms we'll be able to play the upcoming fighting game on, but expect to see it available on PlayStation 5, PC, and Xbox Series consoles at a minimum.