In brief: After refreshing the mid-range G Stylus to today's standards, Motorola has now moved on to greater heights by updating the flagship Edge+. Compared to the older model, a few design changes make the new Edge+ look more modern, but it's in its components where lies the most significant modifications.

In terms of design, the new Edge+ looks more like the Moto Edge 20 Pro than its predecessor. One such example is using a flat display instead of a curved one. Other similarities are the location of the punch hole selfie cam and the rear camera module, located on the top center and the top left corner, respectively.

The display features an OLED panel with a 144Hz refresh rate and a 2400x1080 resolution. As for the cameras, you'll get a 60MP selfie cam and three sensors on the rear, including a 50MP primary shooter, a 50MP ultrawide lens, and a 2MP depth sensor.

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and running Android 12, the new Edge+ will rival the likes of the OnePlus 10 Pro and the Galaxy S22 Ultra. Thanks to this SoC, the upcoming handset supports various connectivity technologies, including 5G, mmWave and sub-6GHz, WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, and NFC.

Other features packed within the new Moto flagship handset include 15-watt Qi wireless charging, a 4,800mAh battery, and dual speakers with Dolby Atmos support. In addition, it also supports Motorola's Ready For platform, which allows users to connect the phone to a TV or monitor via USB-C or wireless for a desktop-like experience, similar to Samsung Dex.

Available in blue and white, the Edge+ comes with 8-12GB of memory and 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB of storage. In addition, you may opt to get an optional folio cover and a stylus, which can be charged using the phone's 5W reverse wireless charging.

Motorola claims the Edge+ will have three years of security updates and two years of OS updates. The company hasn't revealed the release date yet, but we know it will start at $999. However, you'll be able to grab it unlocked with a $100 discount for a limited time after its launch.