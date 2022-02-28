Forward-looking: With MWC Barcelona underway, it's time to learn what new products are coming to the mobile market segment. As expected, Samsung is at the event, where it announced the new Galaxy Book2 series of laptops. The series consists of four models (two convertibles) powered by Intel 12th Gen Core processors.

Samsung's new Galaxy Book2 series laptops will follow some trends of its predecessors, such as the FHD AMOLED displays, thin and light designs (up to 1.55Kg/3.4lbs), and a decent variety of models. Still, new things are under their hood, including Intel 12th Gen Core i3/5/7 P-series processors, Windows 11, authentication via fingerprint on power key, and a new generation of graphics cards, including Intel Arc mobile GPUs.

Available in silver, burgundy, and graphite, the Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 is a 2-in-1 laptop that comes in 13.3- and 15.6-inch variants. Inside, it sports an Intel 12th Gen Core i5/7 CPU, up to 32GB of LPDDR5 memory, and 1TB of NVMe storage. Moreover, the Galaxy Book2 Pro 15.6 will have the option to feature an undisclosed Intel Arc dedicated mobile GPU.

As an Intel Evo platform, you can expect up to 21 hours of battery life, Wi-Fi 6E and BT 5.1 connectivity, an FHD 1080p webcam, and various physical interfaces, including Thunderbolt 4, a headphone/mic jack, and a microSD card reader. Additionally, both models have dual-speaker sound systems designed by AKG and support Dolby Atmos. The Secured-Core security suite, a 65W USB-C power adaptor, and S Pen support also come standard.

The Galaxy Book2 Pro shares a lot with the 360, including the processor, memory (8/16/32GB LPDDR5), and storage (up to 1TB NVMe) options. Available color options only include silver and graphite, but there will be 13.3- and 15.6-inch versions like the convertible model.

Connectivity-wise, the Book2 Pro is the better choice, as it offers the same options as the Book2 Pro 360, with the addition of USB 3.2 and HDMI support. The 15.6-inch variant goes even further with a nano-SIM slot and 5G capability. However, the Book2 Pro doesn't support the S Pen. Still, it will feature a sound system designed by AKG, Dolby Atmos support, and 65W USB-C charging.

As the name implies, the Galaxy Book2 360 is a stripped-down version of the Pro model. It lacks a 15.6-inch screen and burgundy color option. However, it somewhat makes up for that with a more extensive CPU selection, ranging from low-end 12th Gen Celeron SKUs up to Core i7 chips. Although memory is limited to a maximum of 16GB of LPDDR4x, SSD storage can still go up to 1TB.

Bluetooth 5.1 and Wi-Fi 6E connectivity are still present, but the webcam has a 720p resolution. The Galaxy Book2 360 will also support Dolby Atmos, Thunderbolt 4, USB 3.2, and 65W USB-C charging. It also features a microSD card reader and a headphone/mic 3.5mm jack.

Lastly, we have the Galaxy Book2 Business, the only laptop in the series with 4G LTE and featuring Windows 11 Pro and Intel vPro 12th Gen Core i5/7 processor support. Other hardware options include Intel Core i3/5/7 CPUs, an Nvidia GeForce MX570 mobile GPU, up to 1TB of NVMe storage, and up to 64GB of memory.

Like most other Galaxy Book2 devices, it will feature an FHD webcam, USB-C 65W charging, and support for Dolby Atmos. In addition to being the only 14-inch laptop of the Book2 lineup, it will pack Thunderbolt 4, USB-A/C ports, an RJ45 interface, a headphone/mic 3.5mm jack, and a microSD card reader. The only available color is graphite.

Depending on the model, pricing varies considerably. For example, the Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 starts at $1,249.99, while the standard Book2 weighs in at $1,049.99. As for the Galaxy Book2 360, it will put you back at least $899.99. Samsung has not revealed the price of the Galaxy Book2 Business yet.

