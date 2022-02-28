In brief: Microsoft’s less desirable yet still capable Xbox Series S is now available at the lowest price we’ve seen to date - just $249.99. The sale price is only good for another 11 hours as of this writing, or until supply runs out. If you are on the fence, you’ll want to make a decision either way sooner rather than later.

Launched in November 2020 alongside the more powerful Xbox Series X, the Series S features a custom AMD octa-core CPU clocked at 3.6 GHz alongside 10 GB of GDDR5 memory and a custom RDNA 2 GPU with 20 compute units.

The entry-level Series S is clocked slower than the Xbox Series X, has less memory and a far less powerful GPU. What’s more, it has just half the storage space of its bigger brother – 512 GB of flash storage versus 1TB – and lacks an optical disc drive. Fortunately, there are provisions for expansion should you require more space.

The Series S is ideal for 1440p gaming, Microsoft claims. If you desire 4K resolution, the Series X is the better choice.

Game support could become an issue down the road, but it’s not a problem right now. Both consoles can play the same games, so it really comes down to how much performance and eye candy you’re looking for.

Interested shoppers can grab the Xbox Series S for $249.99 over on Woot, a discount retailer owned by Amazon.

Image credit courtesy Louis-Philippe Poitras, Mika Baumeister