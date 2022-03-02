In brief: Apple's spring 2022 event now has an official date—March 8. A new 5G-enabled iPhone SE and a new iPad Air are expected to break cover, and there's a slight possibility they'll be accompanied by a new colorful Mac with Apple Silicon.

Apple has announced it will hold its next virtual event on Wednesday, March 8. The Cupertino company says it will stream it live on its website at 10 AM Pacific / 1 PM Eastern and through the Apple TV app on Apple devices.

The invite sent to media and others today includes the tagline "Peek performance" alongside an augmented reality version of the Apple logo, which appears to be this year's easter egg. The new logo flashes in six colors through the Reality Composer app on iPhones and iPads.

Apple is expected to announce a new low-cost iPhone SE with 5G connectivity, a faster A15 chipset, and a better camera module. Rumors suggest the overall design will remain unchanged, meaning Touch ID may live on for a while yet. A new iPad Air with 5G connectivity and the release of iOS 15.4 may also make an appearance.

Some speculate the tagline and the invite art points to a new Mac that may come in one of six vibrant colors similar to the 24-inch iMac. The rumor mill suggests this could be the M2-powered MacBook Air with an updated design comparable to the new MacBook Pro lineup or a new Mac mini. However, Apple will likely announce these at a separate event later this year.