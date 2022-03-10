TL;DR: Microsoft Office needs no introduction. The industry stalwart gives you everything you need to operate your side hustle or business from home. This deal includes lifetime licenses for Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, OneNote, Publisher, and Access, as well as Lync and Infopath for seamless communication.

There are plenty of reasons to be fed up with corporate America, from excessive job demands to companies paying people to extoll their virtues online. Fortunately, people have wisened up.

Side hustles are booming and more workers than ever are finding ways to earn some extra cash on the side. But whether you're starting a brand new business or scaling up your side gig, you need technology that will keep up with your at-home job. That's where Microsoft Office can come in handy.

No matter what stage your business is at, the Office suite will help you stay productive, connected, and on task. From putting together essential documents, to data analysis, to presentations, documentation, and more, there's a good reason why Microsoft Office is the world's most ubiquitous software suite.

Each of these tools has been redesigned by the experts who use them every day, making them more user-friendly than ever, while the ribbon-based user interface gives you quick access to all of the available features, tools, and customizations available in the complete suite. You can easily customize details across all of the programs without sacrificing functionality across the board, making Microsoft Office absolutely your own.

Give your productivity a boost with Microsoft Office Professional Plus 2021. You can get it for instant download for just $49.99 now. That's 85% off the retail price. If you're a macOS user, you can also get a lifetime license to Microsoft Office Home & Business for Mac 2021, which includes Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, and OneNote for the same $49.99 as well.

