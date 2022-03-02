Something to look forward to: This week, Capcom announced it's working on upgrading three recent Resident Evil games for the current-generation consoles. The publisher offered only basic details and no firm date for the upgrades but examining a couple of other Capcom games may help predict how they'll look.

Resident Evil 7, along with the remakes of Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3, will get upgrades for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles. The new versions will introduce ray tracing, higher frame rates, and 3D audio. The PS5 version will receive haptic feedback for its DualSense controller. A PC makeover is also coming later this year. Those who already own the games will get the updates for free on all platforms.

Capcom has two games on the current-generation consoles that use the same graphics engine as the upcoming Resident Evil titles—Devil May Cry V and Resident Evil Village. Both feature ray-traced reflections. Village employs ray-traced shadows, lighting, and ambient occlusion. Eurogamer's Alex Battaglia spotted ray-traded reflections in a Resident Evil 3 screenshot immediately after Capcom's announcement. It's probably safe to expect all of those enhancements are coming to the upgraded Resident Evil games.

I recognise that grain pattern from leagues away (on an off-screen reflection angle as well too). It looks like they have added in ray traced reflections into these updates of Resident Evil 2, 3, and 7. https://t.co/WatbBGXcUx pic.twitter.com/AdX95SnmyX — Alexander Battaglia (@Dachsjaeger) March 2, 2022

Benchmarks of these games on the last-generation consoles indicate there's a good chance they'll reach 4K at 60 frames per second on the newer machines, or very close to it. Devil May Cry shows that framerates above 60 on high refresh rate displays aren't out of the question. However, players will likely have to run the games in performance mode without ray tracing to achieve that.

This week’s announcement didn’t mention virtual reality, which Resident Evil 7 used to critical acclaim on PlayStation 4. Even though PlayStation VR2 doesn’t have a release date yet, it’s easy to imagine RE7 receiving enhancements for it. Fans have wondered if Resident Evil Village, which uses a first-person perspective like RE7, could get its own VR mode. Is it too much to hope for VR mode to come to PC?