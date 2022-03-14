What just happened? Samsung’s flagship S-series of handsets tend to get all the attention, but the company also manufactures the best-selling Android phone in the world: the Galaxy A12. Now, Samsung has announced an event taking place next week that will reveal the next handsets joining the A-Series line.

It’s been just over a month since Samsung revealed the all-new Galaxy S22 at its Unpacked event, and this Thursday is the turn of its mid-range line. The Awesome Galaxy A Event will be livestreamed on YouTube and Samsung.com at 10am ET / 7am PT on March 17.

The Galaxy A series doesn’t get the sort of coverage that Samsung’s expensive S line and foldables (no more Notes) enjoy, yet the A12 was the world’s best-selling Android phone last year. It placed sixth on an iPhone-dominated list that contained just two others running Google’s OS: the Xiaomi Redmi 9A and Redmi 9.

We’re expecting to see the Galaxy A73 and A53 unveiled at the event. Like the recently revealed 5G iPhones SE, the handsets are both said to offer a more budget-friendly way of joining the 5G revolution.

The A73 should offer a Snapdragon 750G SoC, a 6.7-inch display, and could have a 108MP primary camera, while the 6.5-inch A53 is powered by Samsung’s own Exynos 1200 system on a chip. Both phones are expected to pack 5,000 mAh batteries and charge at up to 25W, though like the recently released A13 and its flagships, Samsung might not include any in-box chargers with the phones.

Android Police notes that the Galaxy A33 might also be revealed as part of the proceedings. It’s rumored to come with a 90Hz 6.4-inch OLED 2400 x 1080 display, 5G support, and feature the same Exynos 1280 CPU as the A53.

Make sure to check out the livestream later this week to find out which claims and rumors turn out to be accurate.