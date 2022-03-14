In a nutshell: Nintendo will open its first Super Nintendo World themed play land in the US at Universal Studios Hollywood in 2023. Nintendo said the area will be a “visual spectacle of vibrant colors and architectural ingenuity” located in a newly expanded section of the park. It’ll feature a new ride and interactive areas, complete with themed shopping and dining experiences.

Nintendo partnered with Universal in 2015 to bring the gaming giant’s iconic characters and worlds to amusement parks around the globe. Construction on the first Super Nintendo World started in Japan in mid-2017 and was expected to be completed before the start of the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

The pandemic forced Nintendo to push the grand opening back, but we did get a preview of the new area during the Nintendo Direct in December 2020. Super Nintendo World opened to the public on March 18, 2021.

Universal Studios Hollywood will mark the countdown with a “takeover” of its feature presentation retail store with Super Nintendo World theming. The shop is located just inside the park’s main entrance, where visitors will be able to purchase apparel, plush characters and more.

Nintendo is also working on themed areas at parks in Orlando and Singapore, but opening dates for those haven’t yet been announced. A Donkey Kong area is additionally being added to complement the existing Mario-themed area in Japan and should open in 2024.