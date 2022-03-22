Something to look forward to: Anyone who has experienced Google Maps on their phone will probably know that accuracy levels when locating users' positions can be hit and miss. Luckily for those with handsets powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and Snapdragon 888 SoCs, location-based accuracy is about to get a lot better.

Trimble and Snapdragon-maker Qualcomm have announced that Trimble RTX (Real Time eXtended) GNSS technology is coming to phones using the latter's current and previous-gen mobile chips. Trimble calls its technology a correction services platform that enables higher quality location-based user experiences with improved accuracy.

RTX GNSS will allow smartphone manufacturers, service providers, and application developers that use Snapdragon SoCs to provide users with meter-level accuracy, or about 3 feet. That's around a 5x improvement in accuracy compared to what's available today.

That level of improvement can enable a multitude of features. Car navigation with lane-level guidance is given as an example, and it should help drivers gain better map detail and more accurate directions with real-time navigation apps.

Another use case is for ride-sharing apps. Those who have been unable to find their Uber or Lyft driver in a crowded location could benefit from the meter-level accuracy, and the drivers should be able to find their destination point and passengers better.

Trimble RTX GNSS technology arrives in the second quarter of the year. It will be available on Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 devices, including the Samsung Galaxy S22 line and OnePlus 10 Pro, along with Snapdragon 888-powered handsets, including the S21 Series, Galaxy Fold/Flip 3, Asus ROG 5, OnePlus 9 & 9 Pro, and more. No word on whether it will eventually come to older phones, but don't hold your breath.