In brief: All the reports about the Intel Core i9-12900KS we've heard have already painted a pretty good picture of what the CPU will offer. Still, the Newegg listing that was just spotted reveals new details that we were unsure about, including the maximum boost clock for the E-cores. Unfortunately, the processor listing has since been removed.

Going to the recently spotted Newegg listing of the Intel Core i9-12900KS will give you a message stating the site couldn't find the item. However, thanks to the power of the Wayback Machine, we can still access a cached version of the page.

According to the listing, Newegg would sell the Core i9-12900KS for $799, putting it $185 above the i9-12900K. Considering the slightly higher clocks and the new boost technology it features (Enhanced Thermal Velocity Boost), that's a considerable price bump.

If you've been paying attention to the reports, you may already know the new Intel flagship mainstream processor is a binned version of the i9-12900K. It's a hybrid processor with eight performance cores, eight efficiency cores, and 24 threads. Rumors indicate the P-cores feature a base clock of 3.4GHz, capable of boosting up to 5.2GHz across all cores and 5.5GHz on one/two cores. The E-cores should have a 2.5GHz base clock frequency, going up to 4.0GHz as needed.

Like the standard i9-12900K, this processor will feature 14MB L2 cache, 30MB L3 cache, and UHD Graphics 770 iGPU. However, its TDP/PBP is expected to increase from 125W to 150W, although the MTP may stay at 241W (rumors pointed to 260W). In addition, going beyond the 5.2/5.5GHz clock will be possible with a proper cooling solution, as it will be overclockable.

Assuming the specifications are correct and based on the early Geekbench 5 entries, we believe the new Intel processor will be slightly better than the i9-12900K/12900KF chips. Still, many will probably think that the slight performance bump isn't worth the extra cost. After all, you'll be paying 30% more for a single-digit performance boost, which doesn't seem like a good deal.