In brief: A cryptomining server made up of APUs believed to be based on the PlayStation 5's processor has been spotted. Created by Asrock and AMD, the rig features twelve AMD BC-250 cards and is able to offer a 610 MH/s rate, but it comes with a hefty price tag: $14,800.

Twitter leaker Komachi highlighted the mining server, which he believes is made up of defective PlayStation 5 Ariel/Oberon SoCs. This wouldn't be the first instance of AMD repurposing the PS5 silicon; it's almost certainly part of the 4700S (and 4800S) Desktop Kit, a small motherboard that uses the rejected PS5 processor.

The Asrock Mining Rig Barebone 610 Mhs 12x AMD BC-250 is for sale in Slovenia for €13,499, which works out at around $14,800. It boasts twelve AMD BC-250 mining APUs, five 80mm fans, 16GB of GDDR6 RAM, and two 1200W power supplies.

Tom's Hardware notes that a single AMD BC-250 is capable of just over 50 MH/s, which lines up with Asrock's claim of its server hitting 610 MH/s. Assuming each APU costs $999, mining profitability blogs say the ROI (return on investment) for each card is around 440 to 530 days, writes VideoCardz, though it depends on factors such as the fluctuating price of Ethereum and electricity costs in a user's region.

For comparison, the only Nvidia cards not locked with its LHR limiter are the RTX 3090 and the newly launched Ti variant. In the case of the former, it can mine Ethereum at 120 MH/s while consuming 300W. Buying five of these to reach the same level as AMD's mining server would cost around $11,000, but you'd also need plenty of other components added to the overall cost.

Last month, Intel unveiled a 3,600-watt ASIC Bitcoin mining rig based on 300 Bonanza Mine BMZ1 chips with a total system hash rate of 40 terahashes per second.

h/t: Tom's Hardware