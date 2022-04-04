In context: The Warcraft franchise is about to get bigger. Besides the three content updates coming to Hearthstone this year and a new mobile game, World of Warcraft will also receive a new expansion. We already know the publisher plans to unveil it on April 19, but the name hasn't been confirmed yet.

Three weeks ago, Activision Blizzard announced what was coming to the Warcraft franchise this year. With three expansions coming to Hearthstone and the debut of the series on mobile platforms, there's a lot to expect from Warcraft. Moreover, WoW is also receiving a new expansion, and like previous ones, fans have high expectations.

Blizzard scheduled the upcoming expansion's announcement for April 19, where we expect to learn more about the new content coming with it, the release date, and the name. However, a recent report may have revealed the latter ahead of the event.

While preparing the World of Warcraft official website for the new expansion, Blizzard may have accidentally leaked its name. Using the browser developer tools, anyone can look at the website's public source code, which mentions "Dragonflight Base", "Heroic", and "Epic" pre-purchases. In addition, the code also points to a URL (dragonflight.blizzard.com) that's currently inaccessible.

On top of this, there were also web certificates registered on March 29 for the dragonflight.blizzard.com URL. So unless this is all part of an elaborate scheme built by Blizzard to throw us off, it's almost guaranteed that WoW's upcoming expansion will be called Dragonflight.

Activision Blizzard is also expected to release two new Call of Duty games (Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2) this year and Overwatch 2, which will have a closed beta starting on April 26. We can also expect the launch of Diablo Immortal for mobile platforms, while those waiting for Diablo IV will probably have to hang on for another year before trying it.