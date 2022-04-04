Why it matters: The car rental company recently partnered with Volvo subsidiary Polestar on the purchase of up to 65,000 electric vehicles over the next five years. It bolsters Hertz's plan to build the largest EV rental fleet in North America and one of the largest in the world, which got started last October with an order for 100,000 Model 3 vehicles from Tesla.

Hertz said it will initially order Polestar 2 models, which feature a minimalist design and a plethora of amenities including 20-inch forged alloy wheels, a panoramic roof and a large infotainment system powered by Android Automotive OS.

Swedish automotive brand Polestar was founded in 1996 and scooped up by Volvo in 2015. Its first production car, the Polestar 1, was introduced in 2017 with a hybrid electric powertrain. The aforementioned Polestar 2 entered production in 2019 as the outfit's first fully electric model. The four-door sedan boasts a range of up to 270 miles with 408 horsepower on tap.

The first wave of Polestar EVs should be available to Hertz customers in Europe this spring before reaching Australia and North America in late 2022. Tesla models are already widely available to rent.

Both offer potential buyers the opportunity to get some seat time with EVs without having to commit to an outright purchase.

Have you had the opportunity to take an EV for a spin yet? If so, how did the experience compare to a standard gasoline-powered vehicle? Would you consider buying one, or have you already pulled the trigger?

Image credit Antoine Joubert