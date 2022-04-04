Something to look forward to: For decades, Half-Life games have been known for their mods, many of which amounted to wholly original games and campaigns down the road. That tradition is set to endure in VR with the latest entry in Valve's first-person shooter series.

This week, two modders unveiled a trailer for their new unofficial campaign for Half-Life: Alyx, subtitled Levitation. They promise a four-to-five-hour story which is planned to arrive on Steam Workshop in the third quarter of 2022, free of charge for those who already own Half-Life: Alyx.

Levitation had already been revealed in a short teaser last November. The campaign will have players investigate a floating building in a place called Sector X. This week's trailer shown above confirms it will feature returning characters like Russell and G-Man.

The campaign is a collaboration between Source Filmmaker animator CoreyLaddo and level designer Shawn "FMPONE" Snelling. Snelling is better known for his custom Counter-Strike maps but has also worked on Natural Selection 2. CoreyLaddo specializes in animated clips featuring Half-Life characters, most prominently G-man.

While Half-Life: Alyx received positive reviews, the fact that it's a VR-only game has limited its appeal to a wider range of gamers, and with it the accessibility of mods like Levitation. Multiple mods are currently in development to make Alyx playable without a VR headset.