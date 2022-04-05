In brief: WWDC 2022 will showcase Apple's latest innovations across iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS and tvOS. In addition to announcements shared during the keynote and the State of the Union presentation, Apple will offer this year's attendees even more learning labs, information sessions, localized content and digital lounges.

Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference will kick off on June 6 and run through June 10. The event will be an (almost) entirely online affair due to lingering concerns associated with the Covid-19 pandemic.

The image accompanying Apple's news release features the logo used for Swift, the company's general-purpose programming language. It's probably safe to assume there could be some big announcement related to it.

Apple will also host a "special day" for select developers and students at its Apple Park headquarters on June 6 to watch the keynote and State of the Union videos together. Interested parties are encouraged to keep an eye on the Apple Developer site for additional details as space will be limited.

This will be the third year in a row that Apple has elected to host the event digitally. While not the ideal format for everyone, it's certainly better than canceling the entire show.

The Entertainment Software Association, the organizing body behind E3, was expected to host an online-only event this year but canceled everything late last month. The 2020 show was also called off, but E3 returned in 2021 with an online component. The ESA said it looks forward to returning in 2023 but at this point, I'll believe it when I see it.

Image credit Negative Space