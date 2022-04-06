In brief: After the disastrous launch of eFootball 2022, Konami is still trying to save what's left from it. On April 14, the developer will launch the game's update 1.0.0, which brings numerous bug fixes, new in-game mechanics and features, and the Dream Team mode.

When Konami rebranded PES as eFootball, some fans saw it as an opportunity to elevate the franchise to new heights. However, others were not so happy with the change, criticizing the move to mobile platforms and implementing a free-to-play model with micro-transactions.

At launch, eFootball 2022 was considered one of Steam's worst-rated games by users. Konami tried to patch the major bugs with band-aid fixes, but that wasn't enough to save it. Eventually, the developer stated it would resolve most issues with update 1.0.0, but its release had to be delayed.

Today, Konami announced it would launch the new eFootball 2022 update on April 14. According to the developer, the team focused on fixing bugs, balancing the game, and adding new mechanics for a more enjoyable experience. Dream Team (previously named Creative Team) is also being introduced, providing users with the eFootball version of FIFA's Ultimate Team.

A full overview of the v1.0.0 update is available on the official website. More details and additional information will be released on the 14th.https://t.co/XGJAKZFGaV



There will also be previews published from some media who have played the v1.0.0. update in the coming days. — eFootball (@play_eFootball) April 6, 2022

"We have received a lot of feedback from all of you since the release of v0.9.0, which was vital for us to further improve the game," said the developer. "Our objective has always been to create a 'New Football Game' for everyone to enjoy, and this has helped us to take one step closer to this goal."

Konami stated it would keep improving after the release of the new update, hoping to enhance the game based on the user's feedback. As for the mobile version of eFootball 2022, Konami is still working to ensure it doesn't happen the same as the console and PC versions.

Also Read: 20 Years of Pro Evolution Soccer

Lately, we have witnessed the launch of many incomplete games, forcing developers to fix them for many months after their release. Titles such as Battlefield 2042, Cyberpunk 2077, and the GTA: Trilogy Definitive Edition were not much better at launch. Many blamed the pandemic for the lack of quality and polish of these titles, but as things are slowly coming back to normal, do you think games will release in a better state? We sure hope so.