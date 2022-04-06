Editor's take: Constructing a custom liquid cooling loop can be a daunting task, especially if you don't have any prior liquid cooling experience. Corsair claims its new kits are ideal for newcomers and seasoned vets alike although personally, I'd look to get my feet wet with a less complicated and more affordable setup before diving in with zero experience.

Corsair has launched a pair of liquid cooling kits designed to help enthusiasts design and build their own hardline cooling loop.

The Corsair Hydro X Series XH305i comes with everything needed to craft a custom cooling kit. It starts with the XC7 RGB PRO CPU water block, which is compatible with Intel LGA 1700/1200 and AMD AM4 processors. Buyers will also receive a 30mm-thick XR5 360mm performance radiator, an XD5 RGB pump / reservoir combo, three 120mm RGB LED fans, a liter of pre-mixed performance coolant, a selection of hardline tubing and an iCUE controller.

Corsair additionally includes all of the necessary cutting / bending tools to shape the tubes as you see fit for your application.

Hardware enthusiasts that are short on space might want to consider the XH303i RGB PRO, which replaces the pump / reservoir combo with a DDC PWM pump and trades out the QL RGB fans for SP120 RGB Elite variants.

Corsair's Hydro X Series XH305i is available to order from today starting at $599.99; the compact XH303i will set you back $499.99. Both kits come backed by a two-year warranty and are offered in your choice of black or white color schemes.