Highly anticipated: Remedy is remaking its early 2000s neo-noir, third-person shooter Max Payne. The game wowed players with action-packed gunfights featuring Matrix-inspired "bullet time." There were three entries in the franchise, but Remedy is only remaking the first two.

On Wednesday, Remedy Entertainment revealed the "Max Payne 1&2 Project." The studio plans to remake the first two Max Payne games for PC and current-generation consoles. The project is undergoing concept development and currently has no release date. However, Remedy has shared a few details.

Publisher Rockstar Games approached Remedy about remaking Max Payne and Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne, even offering to finance the endeavor. The production is shooting for a AAA production, running on Rockstar's Northlight engine, which powered Quantum Break, Control, and Crossfire X.

We're extremely flattered that the Max Payne 1&2 announcement crashed our investor website. ❤️



Here's an alternate link to the full press release: https://t.co/vrWYFftsQl — Remedy Entertainment (@remedygames) April 6, 2022

Rockstar and Remedy launched the original Max Payne and its sequel in 2001 and 2003, respectively, for PC, PlayStation 2, and the original Xbox. Rockstar-developed Max Payne 3 in 2012 for PC, PlayStation 3, and Xbox 360 without Remedy's aid. All games were well-received and critically acclaimed for their John Woo-inspired action gameplay and noir-themed storylines.

The announcement generated so much interest it crashed Remedy's investor website, forcing the company to tweet an alternate link to the press release through Cision. It would seem that fans are still quite interested in the 20-year-old games.

Next year, Remedy plans to release the sequel to its 2010 psychological thriller shooter Alan Wake for PC and current-gen consoles. The Max Payne remakes are likely to launch much later.