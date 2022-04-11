In a nutshell: AOC is releasing a new monitor in its Porsche Design series. The Agon Pro PD32M is a 32-inch display with some impressive specs, including mini LED tech, a 4K resolution, a maximum brightness of 1,600 nits, HDMI 2.1, and a 144Hz refresh rate. It also has a price tag to match: $1,799.

AOC has been collaborating with Porsche on monitors since 2017, when it brought out the PDS241 and PDS271. The Agon Pro PD32M might have a similar stylish design, but the technology has moved on over the last five years.

Like the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9, the Agon Pro PD32M features a mini LED panel, improving its brightness, contrast, and HDR capabilities. No word on how many local dimming zones it has, but for comparison, Samsung's 49-inch monster boasts 2,049 of them, while the 27-inch Cooler Master GP27-FQS has 576.

The monitor's maximum brightness of 1,600 nits earns it DisplayHDR 1400 certification. The screen also boasts 97% coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut, a 1ms response time (MPRT), AdaptiveSync, and a 3840 × 2160 (138 PPI) resolution.

The Agon Pro PD32M is another modern monitor that caters to owners of current-gen Xbox and PlayStation consoles through the inclusion of two HDMI 2.1 ports. There's also a DisplayPort 1.4 input, four USB 3.2-A ports, and one USB Type-C that offers power delivery of up to 95 watts.

Rounding off the specs are two 8 watt DTS-certified speakers, a 3.5mm headphone jack, two built-in headphone holders, and a Wireless Quick Switch remote for altering the OSD functions.

The Porsche association is evident in the monitor's design. The trapezoidal aluminum stand is styled after the iconic cars' steering wheels, while an LED projector casts the Porsche Design logo onto the base of the stand. There's also three-sided RGB lighting on the rear of the monitor.

The Agon Pro PD32M is an impressive piece of hardware. We won't know if it is worth that $1,800 price until we get our hands on one—it launches on June 15 with pre-orders open now. It'll be interesting to see how it compares to our best gaming monitor above $1,000, the Alienware 34 QD-OLED 34" Curved, which is 'only' $1,300.