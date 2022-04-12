In brief: The Toyota bZ4X SUV will be offered in both front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive variants. The XLE FWD model boasts an EPA-estimated range rating of up to 252 miles while the AWD version can go 228 miles on a single charge. Recharging from low to full using the 6.6 kW onboard charger will take about nine hours with a Level 2 charger either at a public charger or at home.

Customers will also have the option to purchase a ChargePoint home charging system and roll the cost into the vehicle purchase or lease. Kits come with a 23-foot charging cable to support different parking configurations, and Toyota says you can expect to get about 25 miles of range per hour charged.

Ideally, you'll just want to leave it plugged in overnight to top it off daily.

With horsepower ratings of just 201 for the FWD variant and 214 for the AWD model, don't expect the bZ4X to be a street legal rocketship like some other EVs. Toyota says the FWD version can sprint from 0-60 mph in around 7.1 seconds; the AWD variant trims the time down a little to 6.5 seconds.

About that name - bZ4X. The Japanese automaker said the "bZ" stands for "Beyond Zero," and was "developed with human-centricity at the heart, meaning it hopes to provide more than a mobility solution but also an innovative space for customers."

Interested parties can search for a nearby dealer over on Toyota's website. As mentioned, pricing starts at $42,000 but approaches $50,000 if you want an AWD model with the Limited trim package.