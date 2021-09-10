What just happened? Tesla’s Model S Plaid has set a new world record for the fastest unmodified production electric car to go around Germany’s famed Nürburgring race track, completing the 12.9-mile course in just seven minutes and 30.909 seconds.

Tesla chief Elon Musk on Twitter said the car used for the run was completely unmodified and straight from the factory.

The previous record of seven minutes and 42 seconds was set by Porsche’s first EV, the Taycan, in 2019.

Tesla’s newly launched Model S Plaid is powered by a trio of electric motors that collectively put out around 1,020 horsepower. The all-wheel drive sedan is able to hit 60 mph from a stop in just 1.99 seconds and has a top speed of 200 mph (with the proper wheels and tires outfitted, which won't be officially offered until later this year).

While impressive, runs around the Nürburgring these days are largely just for bragging rights. And while quick for an EV, it’s still far behind what some of the fastest production / street-legal combustion cars are capable of.

Porsche’s 911 GT2 RS currently holds the world record in this category with a time of 6:38.835 that was turned in on June 14, 2021. Mercedes, Lamborghini and Ferrari also hold impressive lap times, as does the Dodge Viper and various models from McLaren.

Next will be modified Plaid with added aero surfaces, carbon brakes & track tires (all things that can be done without Tesla being in the loop) — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 9, 2021

Musk said Tesla is also planning to tackle the course with a modified Plaid equipped with aero surfaces, carbon brakes and track-rated tires.

The Model S Plaid can be ordered over on Tesla’s website, starting at $129,990.