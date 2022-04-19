What just happened? Logitech has announced a new wireless mouse with a twist – quite literally. The Logitech Lift vertical ergonomic mouse is the latest addition to the company's Ergo Series and was designed for day-long comfort while working. The pointer features a 57-degree vertical design, a soft rubber grip and thumb rest that collectively afford a relaxing grip to take pressure off your wrist while promoting a more natural forearm posture.

There's also a magnetic smart scroll wheel that makes zipping through long documents a breeze and six total buttons (left / right click, back / forward, a middle button and a clickable scroll wheel).

Logitech said the pointer is intended for those with small- to medium-sized hands (those with larger hands may want to check out the MX Vertical instead). It wirelessly connects to Windows, macOS, Linux, Chrome OS, iPadOS and Android operating systems via Bluetooth LE, or you can use the Logi Bolt USB receiver when applicable.

Lift features an optical tracking sensor with a DPI range of 400 - 4,000 that is adjustable in 100 DPI increments. A single AA battery can reportedly power the pointer for up to 24 months.

The Logitech Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse is available to purchase in your choice of pink, white or black color schemes for $69.99. The black colorway is also available in a left-handed version in North America and Europe. All come backed by a one-year limited hardware warranty.