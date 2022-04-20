Something to look forward to: Apple has been using the same notched-display design for its flagship phones since the iPhone X in 2017. The iPhone 14 Pro series, slated to release this fall, will allegedly break this trend, bringing a hole-punch cutout housing and improved selfie camera.

We expect Apple to launch its highly-anticipated new iPhone lineup in September. While that's still a long way off, there are plenty of rumors, so we at least have an idea of what's to come.

Today well-known analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claims that the iPhone 14 series will feature an upgraded front-facing camera with autofocus and a wider f/1.9 aperture. Previous rumors have indicated Apple's desire to ditch the notch. Kuo has a good track record for predicting iPhone features, so his confirmation is only one step from being official.

As a reminder, the iPhone 13 has a fixed focus camera with an f/2.2 aperture. While autofocus would allow for better subject tracking and help take sharper images from further away, the wider aperture would allow more light to hit the sensor, improving nighttime selfies.

This new camera will be housed in a regular notch in the vanilla iPhone 14 models, while the Pro versions will instead feature a dual hole-punch design. Apple is probably banking on people choosing the costlier Pro models for the more modern look.

14 Pro and 14 Pro Max pic.twitter.com/39TMqVTFVc — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) March 22, 2022

Rumors also indicate the Cupertino company will drop the Mini this year, replacing it with a 6.7" iPhone 14 Max. Unfortunately, this will reduce the size options for its main series from three to two.

The regular iPhones will probably keep using the same A15 Bionic chipsets from last year but increase the RAM to 6GB. Meanwhile, the Pro models will get an upgraded A16 chip and a 48-megapixel rear camera capable of 8K video recording and better digital zoom.

There's no word on pricing yet, but we will hear more as we get closer to the official launch.

Image credit: Volodymyr Lenard