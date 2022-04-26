Something to look forward to: If you've got a PlayStation 5 and a Variable Refresh Rate (VRR)-supporting TV or monitor with an HDMI 2.1 port, here's the news you've been waiting for: VRR is finally coming to Sony's console this week, bringing with it a smoother gameplay experience and less input lag.

VRR is one of the enticing elements of the PlayStation 5 for those with compatible TVs or monitors, but unlike the Xbox consoles, it has taken a long, long time for this to arrive.

PlayStation Platform Experience Senior Vice President Hideaki Nishino announced the upcoming arrival in a blog explaining the benefits of VRR, which syncs the display's refresh rate to the PS5's output to remove screen tearing and frame pacing problems, enabling smoother gameplay and reducing input lag.

Several PS5 games are set to receive VRR support via updates in the coming weeks:

Astro's Playroom

Call of Duty: Vanguard

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Deathloop

Destiny 2

Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition

Dirt 5

Godfall

Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Resident Evil Village

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege

Tribes of Midgard

Sony-owned Insomniac, responsible for Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, confirmed the VRR patches for its games would be rolling out soon.

Patches rolling out /very/ soon for our PS5 games! https://t.co/8cDUlIorHG — James Stevenson (@JamesStevenson) April 25, 2022

VRR will automatically be enabled for supported games once the update rolls out—assuming your console is connected to an HDMI 2.1 VRR-compatible display. It can be turned off in the console's Screen and Video section in System Settings.

It will also be possible to apply VRR to games that don't support it natively. Nishino does note that while this may improve video quality in some titles, it could have unwanted visual effects in others. Results are likely to vary based on the display, visual mode, and game itself—you could run into problems with older titles.