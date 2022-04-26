What just happened? Ubisoft has announced the shuttering of online services for 90 of its older games across several different platforms, including Anno 1404, Far Cry Blood Dragon, Ghost Recon, Rainbow Six Vegas, and several Just Dance games. Anyone who purchased unlockable content for these titles can no longer access it on PC.

Ubisoft notes that in-game news and player statistics for the listed games have also been disabled. Moreover, any that used Ubisoft Connect services will find that Units and Challenges are now disabled, meaning players will no longer be able to earn Units by completing Challenges.

It's bad news for anyone who bought "ULC" (Unlockable Content), such as maps and skins for games. Ubisoft said that in addition to these being disabled—meaning they can't be unlocked—ULC on the PC would no longer be available even if it was purchased previously. Owners will still be able to access it on console, however, unless they reset their save game files.

Game Platforms America's Army Xbox 360 Anno 1404 PC Anno Online PC Assassin's Creed 2 PC | MAC | iOS | OnLive Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood OnLive Assassin's Creed: Recollection MAC | iOS Assassin's Creed: Revelations OnLive Avatar PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 Beyond Good and Evil PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 Blazing Angels 2 PC | Xbox 360 Call of Juarez 2: Bound in Blood PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 Call of Juarez 3: The Cartel PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 Driver: San Francisco OnLive ESPN Sport Connections Wii U Far Cry PC Far Cry 2 PC Far Cry Blood Dragon PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 Flashback Origins PC Ghost Recon PC Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter 2 PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 H.A.W.X. PC H.A.W.X. 2 PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 | OnLive Haze PlayStation 3 Heroes of Might and Magic 5 PC I Am Alive PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 Just Dance 3 Xbox 360 Just Dance 3 Greatest Hits Xbox 360 Just Dance 3 Kids Xbox 360 | Wii | Wii U Just Dance 4 PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 | Wii U Just Dance 2014 PlayStation 3 | PlayStation 4| Xbox 360 | Xbox One | Wii | Wii U Just Dance 2015 PlayStation 3 | PlayStation 4 | Xbox 360 | Xbox One | Wii | Wii U Just Dance 2016 PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 | Wii Just Dance 2017 PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 | Wii Just Dance 2018 PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 | Wii Just Dance Disney Party Xbox 360 | Wii Just Dance Disney Party 2 Xbox 360 Marvel Avengers: Battle for Earth Xbox 360 | Wii U Might & Magic: Clash of Heroes PC Might & Magic Duel of Champions PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 Might & Magic Showdown PC Might & Magic Showdown Paint Workshop PC Might & Magic X: Legacy PC MotionSports Xbox 360 MotionSport Adrenaline PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 My Fitness Coach Club PlayStation 3 PowerUp Heroes Xbox 360 Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 | OnLive PureFootball PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 Rabbids Alive and Kicking Xbox 360 Rabbids Go Home Wii Rabbids Land Wii U Rabbids Travel in Time Wii Rainbow Six - Raven Shield PC Rainbow Six Lockdown PC | Nintendo GameCube | PlayStation 2 | Xbox Rainbow Six Vegas PC | PlayStation 3 | PlayStation Portable | Xbox 360 Rainbow Six Vegas 2 PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 | Xbox One Rayman 3 PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 Rayman 3 HD PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 Rayman Legends PC Rayman Origins PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 R.U.S.E. MAC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 R.U.S.E. Beta PC Scrabble 2007 PC Scrabble 2009 PC Settlers 3 PC Settlers 4 PC Settlers 6: Rise of an Empire PC Settlers 7: Paths to a Kingdom PC | MAC Settlers: Heritage of Kings PC Shape Fitness Evolved Xbox 360 Shape Up Xbox One Shaun White Skateboarding PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 | OnLive Shaun White Snowboarding PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 | OnLive Silent Hunter 3 PC Silent Hunter 4: U-boat Missions PC Silent Hunter 4: Wolves of the Pacific PC Silent Hunter 5 OnLive Smurfs 2 PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 Spartacus Legends PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 Splinter Cell: Blacklist Wii U Splinter Cell: Chaos Theory PC Splinter Cell: Conviction PC | MAC | OnLive Splinter Cell: Double Agent PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 The Adventures of Tintin PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 Tom Clancy's EndWar PC | PlayStation 3 | Xbox 360 Toy Soldiers War Chest PC | PlayStation 4 | Xbox One Watch Dogs Companion Android | iOS World in Conflict PC Your Shape Fitness Evolved Xbox 360 Your Shape Fitness Evolved 2012 Xbox 360 Your Shape Fitness Evolved 2013 Wii U

Some games are only losing online features on select platforms, often consoles from two generations ago. Just Dance 2016 through to 2018, for example, is dropping online support for the PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, and Wii, but it remains on the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Wii U.

All the games' offline functionality and features will remain unchanged.

Older titles see their online support dropped all the time, though not usually so many at once, and losing paid-for DLC is always going to sting, even if you rarely play the games in question. Ubisoft never gave any reason for its decision.

Last week brought reports that Ubisoft was attracting takeover attention from private equity companies Blackstone Inc, KKR & Co, and others. It's unclear whether this is in any way related to the 90 games' online services being shuttered.