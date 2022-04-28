Highly anticipated: The Dell XPS 13 Plus, announced at CES 2022, features a stunning redesign of the award-winning XPS 13 and Intel's latest 12th Gen chips with a hybrid architecture. Now, it's finally available to buy, starting at a rather steep $1,299.

Dell has just announced that their impressive-looking XPS 13 Plus is now available. The laptop is a futuristic redesign of the popular XPS 13, one of the best ultrabooks you can buy right now.

Dell made the keyboard sit flush with the chassis and removed the space between individual keys, allowing each key to be slightly larger. At the top, there's a row of capacitive buttons that can display either media controls or traditional function key labels depending on whether the Fn key is toggled. Finally, the touchpad is seamlessly integrated into the chassis and doesn't physically click in, using haptics instead to reproduce the sensation.

The Dell XPS 13 Plus comes equipped with either a Core i5-1240P or i7-1260P, up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and up to 2TB of PCIe Gen 4 storage. The screen measures 13.4 inches, with options for a Full HD+ or Ultra HD+ LCD or a 3.5K OLED. Of note is that these displays have 16:10 aspect ratios and all but the lowest-end feature touch support.

Unfortunately, Dell decided to remove the headphone jack, leaving just two Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports. Other features include dual stereo speakers, a 720p camera with an IR sensor used for Windows Hello, and a 55Wh battery.

The Dell XPS 13 Plus can be had in either Platinum or Graphite color options and starts at $1,299 with a Windows 11 license included. However, if you prefer Linux, the Developer Edition comes with Ubuntu 20.04 pre-installed and starts at just $1,249.