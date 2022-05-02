In brief: World Password Day is still a few days away, but password manager LastPass is celebrating early with an attractive discount on its paid plans. From now through May 9, new users and existing free tier members can save 20 percent off the premium or family plan.

The premium subscription includes all of the features of the free tier plus access across all of your devices, one-to-many sharing and 1GB of encrypted file storage as well as priority tech support, emergency access, dark web monitoring and a security dashboard.

The family plan, meanwhile, builds on the premium plan with up to six individual, encrypted vaults. Subscribers also get a family manager dashboard and the ability to group and share items in folders.

The LastPass premium plan normally commands $3 per month, but with the discount, you can get it for $2.40 a month (when billed annually). The family plan is usually $4 but is marked down to $3.20 when you pay for a year up front.

LastPass is also discounting its paid business plan. In addition to all features from the teams tier, this subscription supports an unlimited amount of users, three single sign-on apps with MFA support, LastPass families for employees and 100+ customizable policies. Normally $6.00, it can be had for just $4.80 per month annually for a limited time.

Intel created World Password Day in 2013 to raise awareness about the importance that strong passwords play in our digital lives. This year's event takes place on May 5.

Image credit Jason Dent