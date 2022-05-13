Recap: Alan Wake originally launched on the Xbox 360 way back in 2010 before finding its way to Windows PCs a couple of years later. The action-adventure game tells the story of thriller novelist Alan Wake as he attempts to unravel the mystery surrounding his wife's disappearance while on vacation. The game is structured like a television series, episode format and all.

A remastered version featuring the base game as well as two DLC add-ons – The Signal and The Writer – arrived on most major platforms in October 2021. A Switch port, however, was noticeably absent.

Developer Remedy Entertainment has confirmed that Alan Wake Remastered will be heading to the Nintendo Switch.

Speaking of television, Remedy Creative Director Sam Lake additionally shared that AMC has purchased the rights for Alan Wake. Remedy first announced plans for a live action TV series based on Alan Wake in 2018. Production company Contradiction Films was mentioned in the original press release, but it's unclear if they are still involved.

Remedy also confirmed that Alan Wake 2 is in the full production stage. A great deal of the game is currently playable, we're told, but lots of work remains. As such, the team won't be releasing a teaser this summer as originally planned because they want to stay focused on developing the game instead of a demo. Some concept art was slotted into the video presentation, however.

Alan Wake 2 is on track to launch on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series and PC in 2023.