In brief: Whether you think the Epic Games Store is the best thing to ever happen to PC gaming or an inferior clone of Steam, it's impossible to deny that the platform has some great giveaways, the latest of which is one of Gearbox's best: Borderlands 3.

The Epic Games Store's Mega Sale kicked off on Thursday. As part of the deep discounts available on many titles, the company is giving away four games throughout the event. The first is Borderlands 3, which is available from now until May 26 at 11 am EDT.

If you don't already have an Epic Games Store account, you'll need to create one to take advantage of this offer. And once the game is redeemed, it's yours to download and keep forever.

Borderlands 3 was released in 2019 and hailed by many as one of the best games in the franchise—initial sales were the highest of the entire Borderlands series. As with the other entries, it's a first-person loot shooter where you can play alone or in parties of up to four people. It also boasts over one billion guns to play with. There's a lot of excellent DLC and extra content, too, though that isn't included with the free game.

Borderlands 3 has a Very Positive rating for 'All' and 'Recent' reviews on Steam, where it's still $14.99. So grabbing it gratis is a good move, especially if you're waiting for Tiny Tina's Wonderlands to drop in price—though it is reduced by 20% to $47.99 in the Epic sale.

Some other big discounts in the Epic Megasale include Ghostwire: Tokyo down to $39.59 and Far Cry 6 half price at $29.99. Be sure to check back in six days to discover the next mystery free game.