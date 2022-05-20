In context: Is Elon Musk's obsession with Twitter distracting him from Tesla? It's a claim that has been made ever since the world's richest person first revealed his stake in the company, and now he's going on the defensive after a meme poked fun at the situation. The timing of the meme in question, however, hasn't come at a good time for the billionaire.

Yesterday, Musk posted a version of the still-popular Distracted Boyfriend meme that included the CEO, Tesla, and Twitter.

"To be clear, I'm spending <5% (but actually) of my time on the Twitter acquisition. It ain't rocket science!" Musk wrote. "Yesterday was Giga Texas, today is Starbase. Tesla is on my mind 24/7. So may seem like below, but not true."

It's hard to believe Musk really is spending so little time on the Twitter acquisition. He recently announced the deal was on hold until he confirms a company filing that claims spam and fake accounts on the site make up less than 5% of its userbase. Musk's skepticism could stem from recent revelations that Twitter overinflated monetizable daily active user (mDAU) counts between 2019 and 2021, something it claims was done in "error."

Tesla's stock price was $1,145 on April 4, just before Musk revealed he had acquired a 9.2% stake in Twitter. Concerns that his attention is no longer focused on the EV firm have seen its share price fall since then; it now stands at $709.

The meme comes just as Insider reported that SpaceX, another of Musk's companies, paid an employee $250,000 to settle a claim she was sexually harassed by him in 2016. The payment was allegedly made in 2018 to an unidentified flight attendant who worked as a contract employee on a SpaceX corporate jet.

Finally, we get to use Elongate as scandal name. It's kinda perfect. 🤣 https://t.co/qSNH7lsn72 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 20, 2022

The attendant accuses Musk of exposing himself to her, rubbing her leg without consent, and offering to buy her a horse in exchange for an erotic massage.

Musk has vehemently denied the claims and called the article a "hit piece" designed to hamper his acquisition of Twitter.