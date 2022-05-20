What just happened? Qualcomm has announced an updated version of its Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC that powers most of the world's flagship Android phones. The imaginatively titled Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 is said to offer 10% more GPU speed, 10% faster CPU performance, and 20% higher performance-per-Watt for AI, all while offering a 30% power reduction over its predecessor.

Most of the features in the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 are the same as those found in the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, so we're really looking at something that's a little bit faster and more power-efficient than the SoC used in Samsung's newest Galaxy line (and other handsets). Still, OEMs always like to boast about their devices featuring the latest and greatest hardware.

One of the big improvements Qualcomm talks about is the chip's improved power efficiency, allowing users to enjoy up to 60 minutes of extra gameplay—and more time when performing other tasks, presumably.

Qualcomm says the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC will arrive in the third quarter of the year in phone brands that include Asus, Lenovo, Motorola, OnePlus, Oppo, Redmi, Vivo, and Xiaomi. But most consumers will likely be more excited to see the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, expected to be unveiled later this year.

Qualcomm has also announced the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1, a higher-end midrange SoC. It appears designed with gamers in mind, thanks to an improved Adreno GPU that is about 20% faster than the one found in the 778G. It also boasts 30% faster AI processing and gaming features such as Adreno Frame Motion Engine, which can interpolate frames to make mobile titles appear smoother.

Away from games, the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 lets users shoot simultaneously from three cameras or take photos at 200MP—a first for the series. Other features new for the 7 Series include a dedicated Trust Management Engine and Android Ready SE, as well as Snapdragon Sound audio technologies.

Qualcomm says the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 will arrive in devices from the likes of Honor, Oppo, and Xiaomi by the end of the second quarter (June).