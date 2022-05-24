Bottom line: Starlink has launched a satellite Internet service designed specifically with travelers in mind. Starlink for RVs is more or less the same as the company's residential service in terms of hardware and functionality albeit with a few important caveats.

The service supplies Internet access on an as-needed basis anywhere Starlink provides active coverage. Users can pause and reactive service at any time to accommodate travel schedules, but service is charged in full monthly increments and cannot be pro-rated. There is no waitlist either – all orders will ship shortly after being received.

Starlink now available for RVs, campers & other large vehicle users (note, antenna too big for cars) https://t.co/uwKwduNioj — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 23, 2022

Starlink for RVs cannot be used while a vehicle is in motion. Attempting to do so will void the warranty on your kit, Starlink notes in its FAQ. Service is also always de-prioritized compared to other Starlink services, resulting in degraded service and slower speeds in congested areas and during peak hours. The company said service degradation will be the most noticeable in "waitlist" areas on its availability map during high-usage hours.

Cost is another concern. Starlink for RV retails for $599 plus $50 shipping and any applicable taxes, and it's all due up front (versus a $99 deposit due today for residential service). The monthly rate for RV service is also higher - $135 a month versus $110 a month for residential.

Is it worth it? That's up for the individual to decide. If Internet connectivity is an absolute priority, an extra $25 on top of the residential rate and potentially slower performance probably won't be much of a deterrent.