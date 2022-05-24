The big picture: Logitech has expanded its popular Master Series with the addition of two new mechanical keyboards and the new MX Master 3S mouse. According to the peripheral maker, the new boards are its quietest mechanical offerings to date and the new mouse is said to be 90 percent quieter than its predecessor.

The full-size MX Mechanical and compact MX Mechanical Mini ship standard with low-profile tactile quiet (brown) switches. Both can also be configured with clicky (blue) or linear (red) switches should you choose.

The boards also come equipped with smart backlighting that adjusts brightness based on ambient light and turns the lights off when not needed to conserve battery life. Speaking of, battery life is rated for up to 15 days on a full charge or up to 10 months if you're willing to disable the backlight. Both can be recharged using a USB-C cable.

The MX Master 3S, meanwhile, packs an 8,000 DPI optical sensor that works on most surfaces including glass. Logitech said mouse clicks are 90 percent quieter compared to the MX Master 3, and the MagSpeed Electromagnetic wheel is capable of zipping through 1,000 lines in one second flat. There's also a side scroll wheel for enhanced horizontal navigation.

All three new products feature Bluetooth connectivity and Logitech's proprietary Logi Bolt wireless tech, and can connect with up to three different devices across a variety of operating systems including Windows, macOS, Android, iPadOS, Linux and Chrome OS.

Pricing is set at $169.99 for the MX Mechanical keyboard and $149.99 for the smaller Mini variant, while the MX Master 3S commands $99. All are available from today over on Logitech's website.