In brief: DeLorean Motor Company has revealed its vision for the Alpha 5, the company's first electric vehicle. The four-seater sedan borrows the gull-wing doors from the DMC-12 made famous in the Back to the Future film series but that is about all it shares with the original.

The base performance model will feature a 100+kWh battery with a range of over 300 miles and an electronically limited top speed of 155 MPH. DeLorean claims a 0-60 MPH time of 2.99 seconds while a sprint to 88 MPH will take 4.35 seconds. No word yet on additional performance tiers or pricing at this stage.

"The Alpha 5 is a representation of the past 40 years of DeLorean," said Troy Beetz, chief marketing officer of DeLorean Motor Company. "There was this enormous responsibility to make sure we honored the history of the DeLorean brand, but an even greater responsibility in curating its future... I think we did both with the Alpha 5."

What are your thoughts on the overall styling? I was initially getting heavy Audi TT Quattro vibes but the more I look at it, the more I'm warming up to it. The rear and aerial view are especially pleasing and the interior isn't too bad either. The gull-wing doors are a little gimmicky but as a throwback to the past, it makes sense.

To be clear, this isn't the exact same DMC that produced the original DMC-12. That company went out of business in the early 80s. A separate company formed in the mid-90s eventually acquired DMC's remaining parts inventory and naming rights. DMC Texas, as it is often called, is the one working on the new EV.

DeLorean will debut a launch edition at the Pebble Beach Concours d' Elegance auto event on August 21. Interested parties can sign up to receive the latest updates over on DeLorean's website.