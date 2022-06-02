In brief: EA Sports has announced gameplay changes and pre-order details for the next game in the long-running Madden NFL franchise. Madden NFL 23 will be available in standard and All Madden editions on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series and on the PC. The game's namesake, John Madden, will appear on the cover as the centerpiece for the first time since 1999.

The football legend died late last year at the age of 85.

Madden 23 on PS5 and Xbox Series will introduce the FieldSense gameplay system, which EA claims will afford players with more control at every position across all modes. The system is comprised of four key mechanics – Hit Everything, Skill-Based Passing, 360-degree Cuts and WR vs DB Battles.

Hit Everything addresses complains from earlier games that tackles and collisions between players felt predetermined. It combines more than 3,500 new animations with half a dozen gameplay interactions to produce more authentic outcomes.

Skill-Based Passing is an optional mechanic designed to open up your aerial attack in new ways. This versatile system includes target areas, a target reticle, free-form passing, a power meter and an accuracy meter to help put the ball exactly where you want it. Of course, if that all sounds a bit too complicated, you can always turn it off and use the legacy passing mechanics.

360-degree Cuts, meanwhile, allow for precise control when running the ball. Until now, you could only use the left-stick input to choose between rounded turns or hard cuts. With Madden 23, you will be able to cut when and where you want, allowing the ball carrier to exploit running lanes as they open up.

WR vs DB Battles focus on gameplay involving wide receivers and defensive backs, and include WR release moves, cut moves and fakes. Defenders can still press and steer a receiver, but their mechanics are now more dynamic and reactionary. Evade moves give defenders even more freedom in the open field.

Madden NFL 23 launches worldwide on August 19, but select gamers can start playing up to three days early. Pricing is set at $59.99 for the standard edition and $99.99 for the All Madden edition.