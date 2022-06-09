In a nutshell: The new Dell XPS 13 features a thin and light design, Intel's 12th Gen CPUs, and fewer ports than its predecessor. Meanwhile, the XPS 13 2-in-1 has undergone a more significant transformation as it now ships without a keyboard, making it more of an iPad competitor.

Dell has just announced a refresh of its popular XPS 13 ultrabook lineup. The Dell XPS 13 (9315) keeps the 13.4-inch display choices of its predecessor, as you can choose between a resolution of 3840 x 2400 (touch-enabled) or 1920 x 1200 (with or without a touchscreen).

It comes equipped with Intel's 12th Gen Alder Lake-U processors, with options for either an i5-1230U or i7-1250U and up to 32 GB of LPDDR5 RAM. Meanwhile, storage capacity goes up to a 1TB NVMe SSD. What's more noteworthy is how the new internals are packaged inside.

Dell has redesigned the motherboard to be smaller than the previous model to make room for larger speakers and other upgrades. The downside is that the laptop won't be very upgradeable, as users won't be able to replace the RAM, SSD, or battery.

The new XPS 13 ships with a CNC aluminum chassis, and you can choose between the Sky (a light blue) and Umber (a muted purple) colorways. Unfortunately, Dell removed the headphone jack and microSD card reader, so you're limited to two Thunderbolt 4 ports.

The Dell XPS 13 (9315) is available today in the US and Canada, with pricing starting at $999.

Also announced is the redesigned XPS 13 2-in-1, which no longer features a 360-degree hinge. Instead, it ships in a tablet form factor, with the option to buy an XPS Folio keyboard case and magnetic stylus separately, similar to the iPad and Microsoft's Surface Pro lineup.

It features a 13-inch 2880 x 1920 screen with a 3:2 aspect ratio, optional 5G connectivity with eSIM support, and an 11-megapixel rear camera. Color choices are limited to Sky and a darker Slate hue. The rest of the specs are similar to the standard XPS 13.

Dell's new XPS 13 2-in-1 will start shipping this summer, with pricing remaining unknown for now.