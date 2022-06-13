In brief: Amazon is hosting a three for the price of two sale across an array of product categories including video games. The fine print doesn't mention how long the promotion run for – only that deals are good while supplies last – so if a few items catch your eye, it might be worth grabbing them sooner rather than later.

A quick check of the promo page reveals several newer AAA releases including Elden Ring, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, Sifu: Vengeance Edition, Triangle Strategy and Far Cry 6, among others. Older games like GTA: The Trilogy, Forza Horizon 5, Hades and Sonic Colors Ultimate are additionally on offer.

As mentioned, you can also mix and match products. Some categories like movies, music and toys have plenty of items to choose from while others are sparsely populated. The electronics category, for example, has just one item and it probably should be listed in the toys sections.

It's also worth noting that eligible items must be purchased in a single order and shipped at the same speed to a single address. Discounts are applied proportionally among all eligible items in your order, and you'll get the most value out of the deal when purchasing three similarly-priced items. Digital content is excluded, so if you're going after games, expect to receive a physical copy.

The B2G1 free offer is likely a primer for the company's upcoming annual sales bonanza. Amazon confirmed earlier this year that Prime Day 2022 will return to its usual July slot following disruptions brought about by the pandemic.