In a nutshell: 8BitDo has introduced a new Bluetooth gamepad designed for players with limited mobility. The 8BitDo Lite SE was created in collaboration with two members of the gaming community as an alternative to pricier accessibility-minded solutions. All buttons are positioned on the front face of the controller – this includes triggers, bumpers and stick-click buttons. The bottom is lined with a non-slip rubber material to keep the controller in place on a table.

The pad's joysticks are more sensitive than a standard controller and the buttons offer less resistance so they are easier to press.

The Lite SE works with Android, Raspberry Pi and Nintendo Switch, and features vibration, a motion sensor and a customizable turbo function. Its 480mAh Li-on rechargeable battery affords up to 18 hours of runtime with a 1-2 hour charging time. The gamepad measures 4.72 inches x 2.59 inches x 1.03 inches and weighs just 2.92 ounces.

8BitDo's Lite SE isn't as flexible as Microsoft's Xbox Adaptive Controller or Logitech's expansion kit, but it's also nowhere near as expensive. Those retail for $99.99 apiece, whereas 8BitDo's gamepad will set buyers back just $34.99. It's not a one-size-fits-all solution either, but it is another option that will work for some and that's why it matters.

The 8BitDo Lite SE is available to pre-order from today and is scheduled to ship on July 15.