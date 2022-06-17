What just happened? LG's unusual, extra-tall DualUp display that was unveiled last year is finally available, which means we know how much it costs: $699. Given that this is a unique piece of hardware aimed at a specific market, the price is lower than many expected.

LG first revealed the DualUp 28MQ780 monitor last December in the runup to CES. It's essentially two high-end 21.5-inch 16:9 QHD monitors stacked on top of each other, giving it a 27.6-inch diagonal size, a 2,560 x 2,880 resolution, and a 16:18 aspect ratio.

The DualUp, which uses a Nano IPS panel, is positioned squarely at content creators, streamers, designers, and workers who want to increase their productivity. The monitor is designed to be more comfortable as users don't have to move their heads from side to side, as is the case with most dual monitor setups and ultrawides/super-ultrawides.

LG has included some specifications in the DualUp that should make it more appealing to the target audience, such as the 98% DCI-P3 gamut coverage and support for HDR10 content. It also has a picture-by-picture mode and built-in KVM switch for attaching two systems to the display. But the IPS 1000:1 contrast ratio, peak brightness of 300 nits (with Auto Brightness), 60Hz refresh rate, and 5ms GtG response time aren't exactly impressive.

Port-wise, you get three USB Type-A inputs, two HDMI ports, DisplayPort 1.4, and a USB-C port with DP Alt mode, data passthrough, and 90W PD charging. There's also a pair of 7W speakers, and it comes with LG's 2nd-gen Ergo stand, which uses a clamp mechanism that supports pivot, height, tilt and swivel adjustment.

The DualUp 28MQ780 monitor is available now from LG's website.