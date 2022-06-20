In brief: Samsung has added a new tier to its ViewFinity line of high-resolution monitors for creative professionals and content creators. The Samsung ViewFinity S8 monitors are offered in 27-inch and 32-inch variants. They feature IPS matte panels with a resolution of 3,840 x 2,160 (UHD) and cover 98 percent of the DCI-P3 color space. The larger model also supports HDR600 with its 600 nits of peak brightness, while the smaller 27-incher is capable of HDR400 and 400 nits of brightness.

GtG response time is rated at 5ms, and both afford handy features like picture-in-picture and picture-by-picture. Buyers will also receive a height-adjustable stand with tilt, swivel and pivot adjustments. They are also Vesa wall mountable should you want to save some room on your desk.

The monitor, a CES 2022 Innovation Award Honoree in the Computer Peripherals & Accessories category, features a variety of ports including a DisplayPort, an HDMI connection, a USB-C port, an Ethernet port, a headphone jack and a USB 3.0 hub.

Samsung said the S8 is the world's first UL verified glare free monitor. It is also Pantone Validated and Pantone SkinTone Validated.

Samsung's new ViewFinity F8 is scheduled to launch globally by the end of this month. No word yet on pricing although according to Digital Photography Review, the smaller screen will command 720,000 won ($557) and the larger will go for 820,000 won ($634).