In brief: Shortages of Sony PlayStation 5 and Microsoft Xbox Series consoles are nothing new. Now, however, Xbox controllers are also becoming difficult to find. The global picture isn't clear, but the problem seems most acute in European countries.

Microsoft confirmed to VGC this week that supply constraints are currently affecting Xbox wireless controllers. Customers across Europe say they've gotten scarce, and prices online have risen.

ResetEra forum posters from countries including the UK, Italy, the Netherlands, France, and Denmark report shortages. At UK retailer GAME, the £160 Elite Series 2 is the only official wireless Xbox controller available, as cheaper standard controllers appear sold out. On Amazon.co.uk, third-party sellers offer the Carbon Black Xbox controller for around £100 -- a significant price increase -- and stock direct from Amazon has been spotty to non-existent the past few weeks. Dutch price history charts show the same controller at around €100 – its highest sustained price ever.

The US doesn't seem to be in the same situation. Although many Xbox controllers on GameStop are only available pre-owned, plenty of new ones are available. Supply also appears normal at BestBuy.com and the official US Xbox website. The availability of the PlayStation 5's DualSense controller also appears to be normal.

It's hard to say if the problem stems from the same supply constraints hitting the Xbox Series consoles. Since 2020, supply chain problems have impacted many different electronics, but they haven't significantly affected game console accessories. Odder still, supply is only low for one type of controller and in one region. Microsoft couldn't provide information on when users might be able to more easily find them.