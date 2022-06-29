In a nutshell: Atari is celebrating its 50th anniversary with a collection of more than 90 playable games spanning six platforms and generations. Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration features a smattering of games that originally appeared on the Atari 2600, 5200, 7800, Atari 8-bit computers, Lynx, Jaguar and the arcade. It marks the first time that games from the Jaguar and Lynx will be playable on modern platforms.

A complete list of games is not yet available, although Atari said some of them have not been available "for ages."

The bundle is much more than your ordinary assortment of games. In addition to the originals, it'll include five interactive timelines filled with archival photos, behind-the-scenes content and over 60 minutes of exclusive interviews to explore. Digital Eclipse, the developer behind the project, has also created six new games that "revisit, mash-up and reimagine Atari Classics." Those new titles are as follows:

Swordquest: AirWorld – Yes, you read that right: After nearly 40 years of waiting, the team at Digital Eclipse has created the fourth and final entry in the legendary Swordquest series, inspired by the design concepts of original Swordquest creator Tod Frye. Who will be the first to solve its mysteries – and finally complete the quest?

Haunted Houses – The original "survival horror" game for the Atari 2600 gets a modern 3D voxel-based sequel, featuring more houses, more spooky situations, and more urns.

VCTR-SCTR – This mashup celebration of the vector era of gaming combines the gameplay from Asteroids, Tempest, and other vector-based arcade classics into a single, continuous challenge.

Neo Breakout – An amazing and addictive two-player competition that combines the best features of Breakout and Pong, with a modern graphic style.

Quadratank – The first new entry in the classic Tank series since 1978 combines features from the original games with four-player fun in team or free-for-all modes.

Yars' Revenge Reimagined – Howard Scott Warshaw's masterpiece for the Atari 2600 gets a whole new look – and you can swap between original and modern graphics at any time! Designed by Digital Eclipse studio head Mike Mika, who created the Game Boy Color version of Yars' Revenge in 1999.

Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration is heading to most modern platforms including the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Atari VCS, Steam and the Epic Games Store in the fourth quarter of 2022.