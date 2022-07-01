In brief: Google's password manager for Chrome and Android received a major update this week, streamlining its user experience and bringing its functionality in line with other prominent password managers. Users can access the new features in the Chrome browser for PC, Android, and iOS.

Google announced several new features for its password manager this week that will let users more easily generate strong, unique passwords while accessing them faster across multiple devices.

Previously, Chrome would ask to save passwords as users entered them. Now there is a place in the browser to generate and store passwords manually. It can create, store, and autofill passwords for websites and apps across PCs, Android, and iOS.

On Android, Google will now check which of your passwords are compromised or too weak. The company also unified the management interface across Chrome and Android settings. Users can even make a shortcut to reach it from the Android home screen quickly.

To use the password manager on Chrome, turn on sync. Doing so on iOS will add Chrome as an autofill option in Settings > Passwords. On Android, search for "autofill service" in Settings, select Google for the autofill service, and turn on "Use Autofill with Google."

Services like 1Password, Bitwarden, and LastPass have had this level of functionality for a while. However, Google's manager is free and ever-present for anyone using Chrome.