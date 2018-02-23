Google Chrome for Windows

Google Chrome is a fast, simple, and secure web browser, built for the modern web. If you're just getting started with Chrome or want to improve it, we recommend checking out our Chrome optimization guide.

What's New:

The Chrome team is delighted to announce the promotion of Chrome 65 to the stable channel for Windows, Mac and Linux. This will roll out over the coming days/weeks.



Chrome 65.0.3325.146 contains a number of fixes and improvements -- a list of changes is available in the log. Watch out for upcoming Chrome and Chromium blog posts about new features and big efforts delivered in 65.



Security Fixes and Rewards

Note: Access to bug details and links may be kept restricted until a majority of users are updated with a fix. We will also retain restrictions if the bug exists in a third party library that other projects similarly depend on, but haven’t yet fixed.

This update includes 45 security fixes. Below, we highlight fixes that were contributed by external researchers. Please see the Chrome Security Page for more information.

[$5000][758848] High CVE-2018-6058: Use after free in Flash. Reported by JieZeng of Tencent Zhanlu Lab on 2017-08-25

[$5000][758863] High CVE-2018-6059: Use after free in Flash. Reported by JieZeng of Tencent Zhanlu Lab on 2017-08-25

[$3000][780919] High CVE-2018-6060: Use after free in Blink. Reported by Omair on 2017-11-02

[$3000][794091] High CVE-2018-6061: Race condition in V8. Reported by Guang Gong of Alpha Team, Qihoo 360 on 2017-12-12

[$1000][780104] High CVE-2018-6062: Heap buffer overflow in Skia. Reported by Anonymous on 2017-10-31

[$N/A][789959] High CVE-2018-6057: Incorrect permissions on shared memory. Reported by Gal Beniamini of Google Project Zero on 2017-11-30

[$N/A][792900] High CVE-2018-6063: Incorrect permissions on shared memory. Reported by Gal Beniamini of Google Project Zero on 2017-12-07

[$N/A][798644] High CVE-2018-6064: Type confusion in V8. Reported by lokihardt of Google Project Zero on 2018-01-03

[$N/A][808192] High CVE-2018-6065: Integer overflow in V8. Reported by Mark Brand of Google Project Zero on 2018-02-01

[$4000][799477] Medium CVE-2018-6066: Same Origin Bypass via canvas. Reported by Masato Kinugawa on 2018-01-05

[$2000][779428] Medium CVE-2018-6067: Buffer overflow in Skia. Reported by Ned Williamson on 2017-10-30

[$2000][798933] Medium CVE-2018-6068: Object lifecycle issues in Chrome Custom Tab. Reported by Luan Herrera on 2018-01-04

[$1500][799918] Medium CVE-2018-6069: Stack buffer overflow in Skia. Reported by Wanglu & Yangkang(@dnpushme) of Qihoo360 Qex Team on 2018-01-08

[$1000][668645] Medium CVE-2018-6070: CSP bypass through extensions. Reported by Rob Wu on 2016-11-25

[$1000][777318] Medium CVE-2018-6071: Heap bufffer overflow in Skia. Reported by Anonymous on 2017-10-23

[$1000][791048] Medium CVE-2018-6072: Integer overflow in PDFium. Reported by Atte Kettunen of OUSPG on 2017-12-01

[$1000][804118] Medium CVE-2018-6073: Heap bufffer overflow in WebGL. Reported by Omair on 2018-01-20

[$1000][809759] Medium CVE-2018-6074: Mark-of-the-Web bypass. Reported by Abdulrahman Alqabandi (@qab) on 2018-02-06

[$500][608669] Medium CVE-2018-6075: Overly permissive cross origin downloads. Reported by Inti De Ceukelaire (intigriti.com) on 2016-05-03

[$500][758523] Medium CVE-2018-6076: Incorrect handling of URL fragment identifiers in Blink. Reported by Mateusz Krzeszowiec on 2017-08-24

[$500][778506] Medium CVE-2018-6077: Timing attack using SVG filters. Reported by Khalil Zhani on 2017-10-26

[$500][793628] Medium CVE-2018-6078: URL Spoof in OmniBox. Reported by Khalil Zhani on 2017-12-10

[$TBD][788448] Medium CVE-2018-6079: Information disclosure via texture data in WebGL. Reported by Ivars Atteka on 2017-11-24

[$N/A][792028] Medium CVE-2018-6080: Information disclosure in IPC call. Reported by Gal Beniamini of Google Project Zero on 2017-12-05

[$1000][797525] Low CVE-2018-6081: XSS in interstitials. Reported by Rob Wu on 2017-12-24

[$N/A][767354] Low CVE-2018-6082: Circumvention of port blocking. Reported by WenXu Wu of Tencent's Xuanwu Lab on 2017-09-21

[$N/A][771709] Low CVE-2018-6083: Incorrect processing of AppManifests. Reported by Jun Kokatsu (@shhnjk) on 2017-10-04

We would also like to thank all security researchers that worked with us during the development cycle to prevent security bugs from ever reaching the stable channel.

As usual, our ongoing internal security work was responsible for a wide range of fixes:

Many of our security bugs are detected using AddressSanitizer, MemorySanitizer, UndefinedBehaviorSanitizer, Control Flow Integrity, libFuzzer, or AFL.

[819271] Various fixes from internal audits, fuzzing and other initiatives

