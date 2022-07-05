What just happened? The long-troubled Intellivision Amico could be dead and buried. Its trademark with the USPTO now reads as Abandoned, suggesting the developers have given up on ever releasing the machine that once had ambitions of being a Nintendo-style family console.

VGC spotted that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) entry for the Intellivision Amico had been changed to Abandoned, signifying that the applicant has either not filed a 'Statement of Use' or requested an extension on the trademark within six months of the approval.

Intellivision can't submit a Statement of Use as the Amico still isn't on sale. Since filing the trademark on October 19th, 2018, the company has had four extension requests, the last of which was approved on November 18, 2021. With no further extensions requested, the abandonment notice was filed on June 21, 2022.

It might not be game over for Intellivision. It still has two months to file a 'petition to revive,' which would involve confirming the delay was unintentional and requesting a fifth extension—or a Statement of Use.

It was back in 2018 when video game music veteran Tommy Tallarico acquired Intellivision rights from Mattel. The new system was supposed to arrive in October 2020, but Covid saw the date pushed to April 2021, then fall 2021. The console still hasn't arrived.

In addition to the delays, the Amico looked like it was on more shaky ground last month when Intellivision CEO Phil Adam told pre-order customers that the company had significantly reduced its number of staff as it looked to "dramatically" reign in operating costs. He said that because of the layoffs, the processing of refund requests, which had increased due to the uncertainty, had been delayed.