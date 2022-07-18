Forward-looking: Hyundai's new EV concepts combine performance with unique looks. The N Vision 74 features a hydrogen fuel cell that can pump out up to 95 kW to help the 62.4 kWh battery power the motors. This hybrid design extends range without requiring a heavier battery pack, and you can refuel the hydrogen tanks in just a few minutes.

Hyundai's performance division has unveiled two stunning new concept EVs. These probably won't enter commercial production in their current form, but the company has a good track record of releasing models that look similar to previous concepts.

The N Vision 74 is a hybrid sports car with looks inspired by the company's Pony Coupe concept from 1974 (whose designer went on to make the DeLorean later). It combines a 62.4 kWh battery (with 800V fast-charging capability) with a hydrogen fuel cell to power two motors on the rear, outputting over 670 horsepower and 664 lb-ft of torque. Hyundai claims the EV has a top speed of more than 155 mph (250 km/h), with its range reportedly exceeding 373 miles (600 km).

The N Vision 74 isn't the company's first car based on the Pony Coupe design. In 2019, Hyundai showed off the 45 EV Concept, whose design came to the mass market a few years later with the Ioniq 5.

Hyundai also announced the RN22e, which looks like a preview of an upcoming high-performance version of the Ioniq 6. It uses the same AWD powertrain as the Kia EV6 GT, outputting 577 horsepower and 546 lb-ft of torque. Powering it is a 77.4 kWh battery that can allegedly fast charge from 10 to 80 percent in just 18 minutes. Hyundai says the RN22e can reach a maximum speed of more than 155 mph (250 km/h).