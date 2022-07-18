In brief: Samsung's next Galaxy Unpacked event will reportedly take place on August 10 and feature at least two new foldable smartphones and a couple of refreshed smartwatches. It's possible that Samsung could have a surprise or two up its sleeve as well, but we'll have to wait until next month to know for sure.

Phone enthusiast Evan Blass recently shared an image on Twitter highlighting the rumored date. He also claimed the name of the event will be "Unfold Your World" which doesn't leave a whole lot to the imagination.

See what I did there? pic.twitter.com/BrH4sT99yU — Evan Blass (@evleaks) July 18, 2022

The date jives with previous Unpacked events. Samsung historically hosts its Galaxy events a month or so before Apple in order to get the jump on the latest iPhone refresh. August 10 fits this strategy perfectly as Apple typically likes to share news about its new handsets in early September before launching them a week or so later.

Samsung event / launch dump (thread, 1/2)



S22 launching in Lavender on Aug 26



Fold 4

Phantom Black, Green, Beige

Announcement / pre-orders Aug 10

Launch Aug 26



Flip 4

Graphite, Bora Purple, Pink Gold, Blue

Announcement / pre-orders Aug 10

Launch Aug 26 — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) June 8, 2022

According to the rumor mill, Samsung could unveil at least two new foldables next month including the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the Galaxy Fold 4. Neither is expected to deviate much from current-gen counterparts in terms of overall design. Pre-orders could open the same day ahead of an August 26 launch.

Samsung is also expected to showcase a couple of new wearables including the Galaxy Watch 5 and the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. Leaks over the last couple of months seem to back up rumors that Samsung is doing away with the physical rotating bezel.