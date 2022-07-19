Something to look forward to: Doom co-creator John Romero has been on something of a reemergence over the last few years, developing new content for Doom and releasing a mafia-themed strategy game under his new label, Romero Games. Now the company is in the earliest stages of Romero's first original shooter in decades.

On Tuesday, John Romero announced his studio has a new first-person shooter in development with an as-of-yet unnamed major publisher. Romero Games is currently hiring for the project. The famed designer is widely known for his work on Wolfenstein 3D, Doom, and Quake, so the fact that he's got another FPS on the drawing board comes as little surprise.

The new title is in very early development, so little information is currently available. Romero's announcement and the hiring FAQ hint that it will be a new intellectual property using Unreal Engine 5. Positions are open for level designers, character artists, animators, technical artists, graphics programmers, and other roles. Romero Games offers co-op placements, transition year placements, training workshops, and internships.

In late 2020, the company released the prohibition era-themed strategy game Empire of Sin together with Paradox Interactive. In 2019, Romero developed and independently launched Sigil, a large pack of free levels for the original Doom, and in March this year released a new Doom II map to raise charity for Ukraine. In addition to the new game, Romero plans to design more Doom II levels and personal a memoir to be published next year.